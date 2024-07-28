Dallas Cowboys release former first-round pick who plans to retire
The Gareon Conley era did not last long.
Conley, who signed with the Dallas Cowboys on June 18, has been released after informing the team that he intends to retire. Todd Archer of ESPN was first to report the news.
Dallas signed the former first-round pick after a standout season with the DC Defenders of the UFL.
Conley was drafted by the Oakland Raiders with the No. 24 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft out of Ohio State. He spent nearly two-and-a-half seasons with the Raiders before being traded to the Houston Texans for a third-round pick.
Conley spent two seasons with the Texans, but the team declined the option on his contract, and he was a free agent in 2021.
He joined the DC Defenders after spending three years out of football.
Defensive back is an area of strength for the Cowboys, with All-Pros Trevon Diggs and DaRon Bland slated as the starters. Jourdan Lewis holds down the slot corner position, while while fifth-round pick Caelen Carson provides additional depth and appears to be in line for some rotational work.
