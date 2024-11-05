Dallas Cowboys release third-year cornerback
The Dallas Cowboys have yet to make a trade during the NFL Trade Deadline, but the franchise might be too busy making other moves.
Jon Machota of The Athletic is reporting that the Cowboys are releasing cornerback Andrew Booth.
Booth appeared in just three games for the Cowboys this season. According to Pro Football Focus, Booth ranks 195th out of 205 cornerbacks in the league. The third-year corner allowed four receptions this season.
MORE: Jerry Jones hints Cowboys could utilize Trey Lance in gadget plays
Booth's time with the Cowboys is ending at a rather odd time, as the team seems to be dealing with injuries at cornerback. However, the front office feels this is the right time to maybe look elsewhere for depth at the position.
Could the Cowboys be working on a trade to add a cornerback to the roster? It would make the release of Booth make more sense.
