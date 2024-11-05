Jerry Jones hints Cowboys could utilize Trey Lance in gadget plays
The Dallas Cowboys received the news that would turn any franchise upside down. Starting quarterback Dak Prescott will miss at least the next four games with a hamstring injury that has placed him on IR. In his place, Cooper Rush will take the reigns of the offense.
However, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones isn't sure a term like "going with" describes the Cowboys' current situation. When asked about the quarterback situation and whether Trey Lance could see some time under center, here is what Jones had to say.
"There are things we can do with him that I think can add punch to the offense," Jones stated when discussing what Lance could bring to the offense in Prescott's absence.
MORE: NFL GM thinks Jerry Jones, Cowboys got fleeced in Jonathan Mingo trade
Lance's opportunity to become the NFL quarterback everyone thought he would be is quickly diminishing. However, a role like Taysom Hill could work.
It can't hurt for the Cowboys to roll the dice. Being 3-5 without your franchise quarterback is already a hill that may be too steep to climb. So, why wouldn't the team try something unorthodox to keep the dream alive for the all-in season?
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
NFC East power rankings ahead of Week 10 of 2024 NFL season
4 takeaways from Cowboys' dreadful loss to the Falcons
3 winners & 5 losers from Cowboys loss to Falcons in Week 9
Cowboys' top plays & highlights vs. Falcons Week 9
Dallas Cowboys vs. Atlanta Falcons: Week 9 Player of the Game