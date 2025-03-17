Cowboy Roundup: Dallas' remaining unsigned free agents, The free agency blueprint
Happy Monday, Dallas Cowboys Nation, and Happy St. Paddy's Day. It was a slow weekend on the news front, but this week brings more opportunity for the team to continue bolstering its roster now that the first wave of NFL free agency is in the books.
There are still several areas of need for the team, especially at wide receiver, and some quality options available. Of course, the team could ultimately choose to address the position in the NFL Draft.
How the team moves in Week 2 of free agency remains to be seen, but let's just hope for continued activity and the best.
In the meantime, let's check out some of the headlines making waves on social media and around the web.
Cowboys' remaining unsigned free agents
During the opening week of free agency, the Cowboys retained a handful of their own players while watching others bolt for major paydays, but there are still a number of the team's unsigned players who are available entering Week 2. The Landry Hat takes a look at the team's remaining unsigned players.
The free agency blueprint
When Brian Schottenheimer was introduced as the Cowboys' new head coach, Stephen Jones shed light on how the team would be approaching free agency and following the blueprints of divisional opponents. So far, that is the approach the team has taken and let's just hope that it all pays off.
