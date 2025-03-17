Dallas Cowboys NFL free agency Week 1 recap, remaining needs
The Dallas Cowboys went into this offseason with several needs. They were also in danger of watching those needs grow with players such as Osa Odighizuwa, Brock Hoffman, and KaVontae Turpin scheduled for free agency.
Dallas retained those three with Odighizuwa securing an $80 million contract while Turpin became the highest-paid return man in the NFL. As for Hoffman, he signed a modest deal but could cash in should he successfully replace Zack Martin.
Not everyone stayed, however, with running back Rico Dowdle, defensive end Chauncey Golston, and cornerback Jourdan Lewis all exiting in free agency. The front office has replaced most of their outgoing players, but there's still work to do. Let's quickly recap the additions and departures, then dive into the biggest remaining needs.
Dallas Cowboys departures
- Cooper Rush, QB, Baltimore Ravens
- Rico Dowdle, RB, Carolina Panthers
- Chuma Edoga, OT, Jacksonville Jaguars
- Chauncey Golston, EDGE, New York Giants
- DeMarcus Lawrence, EDGE, Seattle Seahawks
- Jourdan Lewis, CB, Jacksonville Jaguars
Dallas Cowboys additions
- Javonte Williams, RB
- Miles Sanders, RB
- Robert Jones, G
- Dante Fowler Jr., EDGE
- Payton Turner, EDGE
- Solomon Thomas, DT
- Kenneth Murray, LB
- Jack Sanborn, LB
- Kaiir Elam, CB
Top 5 Remaining Needs
The Cowboys top remaining needs are:
1. Wide Receiver
2. Nose Tackle
3. Cornerback
4. Offensive Tackle
5. Backup Quarertback
With Chuma Edoga, Cooper Rush, and Jourdan Lewis gone, the Cowboys have lost some important depth. Rush has been a trustworthy backup for years and Lewis has been an elite slot corner. Edoga isn't a perfect offensive tackle but he was steady and reliable.
Still, the top two needs are at wide receiver and nose tackle. Dallas has no one capable of taking the pressure off CeeDee Lamb in the passing game. At defensive tackle, Mazi Smith hasn't lived up to expectations, leaving them with concerns when trying to stop the run.
