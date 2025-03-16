Parris Campbell signing highlights Cowboys' unchanged FA approach
In business, you have to spend money to make money. In football, you have to spend money to improve your roster.
The Dallas Cowboys have kept away from being major spenders in free agency for a decade. The last time Dallas paid a free agent over $10 million was former defensive end Greg Hardy in 2015.
MORE: Cowboys lose Dak Prescott insurance policy in NFL free agency
Since then, owner Jerry Jones and EVP Stephen Jones have kept their wallets mostly full.
Despite being more active in free agency this year than last year, with the team signing or acquiring five former first-rounders at low value, one move that shows the front office continues to operate with the same strategy was the signing of wide receiver Parris Campbell.
Dallas signed the 27-year-old on Saturday to a one-year deal, making him the sixth free agent the team picked up to sign for just one season.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys defensive back calling for another reunion
While the veteran brings in seven years of experience, the most in the wide receiver room, it again shows that Dallas continues to go the cheaper route, knowing more quality options are still available.
Names like Keenan Allen, Amari Cooper, Stefon Diggs, and Tyler Lockett remain in the open market. While they may cost more, they provide Dallas an immediate number two opposite of All-Pro wide receiver CeeDee Lamb.
Cowboys fans have seen this before. Last year, Dallas elected to go the same route at running back, signing guys like Royce Freeman and Ezekiel Elliott over the All-World Derrick Henry, who finished second with 1,921 rushing yards.
MORE: Updated list of Cowboys NFL Draft picks after free agency's first week
Remember, quarterback Dak Prescott will be 32 years old when the season starts, and head coach Brian Schottenheimer will be under intense pressure to turn things around, making each decision to improve the roster more critical.
Now and then, it's worth spending a little more than usual to upgrade.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
3 free agents Dallas Cowboys can sign to replace Jourdan Lewis
Dallas Cowboys updated depth chart following early NFL free agency moves
Dallas Cowboys defensive back calling for another reunion
Dallas Cowboys updated cap space following early free agency moves
Post-Combine 3-Round NFL mock draft: Cowboys snag dynamic WR, bruising RB
Cowboys to host sleeper RB prospect on visit ahead of NFL Draft
Meet Sophy Laufer: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix docuseries