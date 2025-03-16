Cowboys Country

Parris Campbell signing highlights Cowboys' unchanged FA approach

The Dallas Cowboys continue to take the cheap route in free agency.

Ali Jawad

In business, you have to spend money to make money. In football, you have to spend money to improve your roster.

The Dallas Cowboys have kept away from being major spenders in free agency for a decade. The last time Dallas paid a free agent over $10 million was former defensive end Greg Hardy in 2015.

Since then, owner Jerry Jones and EVP Stephen Jones have kept their wallets mostly full.

Despite being more active in free agency this year than last year, with the team signing or acquiring five former first-rounders at low value, one move that shows the front office continues to operate with the same strategy was the signing of wide receiver Parris Campbell.

Dallas signed the 27-year-old on Saturday to a one-year deal, making him the sixth free agent the team picked up to sign for just one season.

While the veteran brings in seven years of experience, the most in the wide receiver room, it again shows that Dallas continues to go the cheaper route, knowing more quality options are still available.

Names like Keenan Allen, Amari Cooper, Stefon Diggs, and Tyler Lockett remain in the open market. While they may cost more, they provide Dallas an immediate number two opposite of All-Pro wide receiver CeeDee Lamb.

Cowboys fans have seen this before. Last year, Dallas elected to go the same route at running back, signing guys like Royce Freeman and Ezekiel Elliott over the All-World Derrick Henry, who finished second with 1,921 rushing yards.

Remember, quarterback Dak Prescott will be 32 years old when the season starts, and head coach Brian Schottenheimer will be under intense pressure to turn things around, making each decision to improve the roster more critical.

Now and then, it's worth spending a little more than usual to upgrade.

Ali Jawad
