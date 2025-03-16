Cowboys lose Dak Prescott insurance policy in NFL free agency
For the better part of the past seven years, Cooper Rush has been a backup quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys. Undrafted out of Central Michigan in 2017, he developed into the trusted No. 2 behind Dak Prescott and started 14 games over the past four seasons.
He left for a brief spell, following Jason Garrett to the New York Giants in 2020, but was brought back later that year.
Rush is once again heading out of Dallas with Ian Rapoport reporting that he signed a deal with the Baltimore Ravens. The veteran will backup Lamar Jackson and can earn up to $12.2 million with his new team.
Rush became a fan favorite during his first start, when he led the Cowboys to a last-second win over the Minnesota Vikings. In that Week 8 showdown, he had 325 yards and two touchdowns, while hitting Amari Cooper for a game-winner.
He then started five games in 2022, leading Dallas to a record of 4-1. That kept their playoff hopes alive while Prescott recovered from a hand injury.
This past season, he led them to a 4-4 record in place of an injured Prescott, finishing his time in Dallas with a mark of 9-5. Rush was the quintessential game-manager, completing 60.7 percent of his attempts for 3,463 yards with 20 touchdowns and 10 picks.
He was never going to wow anyone with his athleticism or arm strength, but he rarely cost his team a win.
