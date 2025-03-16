Dante Fowler shares message with Dallas Cowboys fans after NFL free agency reunion
The Dallas Cowboys added much-needed depth at defensive end during the first week of NFL free agency, reuniting with a familiar face.
Dallas signed veteran defensive end Dante Fowler Jr., who is coming off of a double-digit sack season with the division rival Washington Commanders.
Now that he is back in Big D, Fowler wanted to let Cowboys Nation know he is ready for business.
Fowler took to social media to share a brief message with the fanbase.
Fowler previously spent two seasons in Dallas from 2022-2023, recording 30 tackles, 10 sacks, and three forced fumbles.
Throughout his career, Fowler has recorded 279 tackles, 55.5 sacks, 15 forced fumbles, and three touchdowns.
Fowler immediately filled a position of need at great value and will be a key member of the pass rushing rotation next season. Knowing he is excited to return to Dallas makes the move even better for the team, especially after their former veteran defensive end fired shots on the way out.
The 2025 NFL free agency period officially opened at 4:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, March 12, when the new league year begins. For now, the NFL's "legal tampering period" is underway, with teams having the opportunity to negotiate with unrestricted free agents before the official start of free agency.
