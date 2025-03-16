Updated list of Cowboys NFL Draft picks after free agency's first week
The Dallas Cowboys didn't make many flashy additions early in NFL free agency, but they've made some smart additions.
That includes bringing back Dante Fowler Jr. and signing a pair of running backs — Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders. In addition to the moves they made in the open market, Dallas also brought in two former first-round picks via trade.
Kaiir Elam — whose father played in Dallas — was picked up in a deal with the Buffalo Bills. The Cowboys also picked up Kenneth Murray in a trade with the Tennessee Titans. Throw in the compensatory picks they received and their draft capital looks far different than it did heading into the new year.
That said, here's a look at the 10 spots Dallas is slated to pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
- Round 1: Pick No. 12
- Round 2: Pick No. 44
- Round 3: Pick No. 76
- Round 5: Pick No. 149, No. 171 (Compensatory Selection), No. 174 (Compensatory Selection)
- Round 6: Pick No. 204 (from Lions through Browns, Bills), No. 211 (Compensatory Selection)
- Round 7: Pick No. 239 (from Packers through Titans), No. 247 (from Chiefs through Panthers)
Last year, Dallas made eight selections in the NFL Draft and had far more holes than they do right now. That makes it a safe bet that they could be open to more trades — or the possibility of moving around this year.
