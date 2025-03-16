Kenneth Murray: Get to know Dallas Cowboys new linebacker
The Dallas Cowboys addressed a major need recently when they sent a sixth-round pick to the Tennessee Titans in exchange for linebacker Kenneth Murray and a seventh-round selection.
Murray has one year left on his two-year $15.5 million contract that he signed in free agency last season. He landed that deal with the Titans after spending four years with the Los Angeles Chargers. Dallas expects Murray to be a starter who will not only help Marist Liufau take his next step as a pro but will help them stay above water until DeMarvion Overshown is healthy.
We know what is expected of Murray, but who is the newest linebacker in Big D and what should we expect?
Kenneth Murray Texas roots
Murray expressed excitement over landing with the Cowboys, saying "I love being able to have that star on my helmet." That's not surprising given his ties to the state.
Born in Houston, Murray grew up in Missouri City — a suburb roughly 20 mins from the city. He was a star at Elkins High School in Missouri City and then headed to Oklahoma for his college days. He was selected by the Chargers at No. 23 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft.
Kenneth Murray in Los Angeles
Murray had some ups and downs with the Chargers. He filled up the stat sheet, topping 100 tackles in 2020 and 2023. He dealt with some injuries, including an ankle injury that cost him time in 2021. The real problem, however, was his inconsistent play.
While Murray could find himself around the ball often, he's often criticized for not playing well against the run. The Chargers declined the fifth-year option on his rookie deal, leading to his exit in 2024.
Titans rolled the dice
Tennessee decided to give him a shot with a moderate contract and the numbers were once again solid. Murray gave them 95 tackles with 3.5 sacks, and one interception. Those numbers are somewhat misleading, with PFF giving him a terrible 35.0 run defense grade.
While those grades don't always tell the whole story, Murray did have more than his share of struggles — which is why Tennessee was ready to give up after just one season.
Outlook with Cowboys
Dallas is hoping to capitalize on the potential Murray showed at Oklahoma, and they did so without having to give up much. Murray has said all the right things, even claiming he wants to "be the dude" on defense.
Even so, this looks like a one-year rental that will keep them treading water rather than a difference maker. That doesn't mean it was a bad move by any means, but expectations should be tempered.