Cowboys RB 'looking forward' to opportunity for more playing time

Fourth-year running back Rico Dowdle is ready to make an impact with more chances at playing time this season.

Tyler Reed

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
On Wednesday, the Dallas Cowboys made a splash by adding veteran running back Dalvin Cook to the team's practice squad.

The team will be looking for a committee of backs this season, as no one established themselves and took control of the backfield in the preseason.

However, one member of the running back room is ready to seize the opportunity that comes with more playing time.

When speaking with the media, Rico Dowdle shared his excitement for the opportunity to play more in the upcoming season.

It is a big year for everyone in the Cowboys backfield to prove their worth.

Ezekiel Elliot will be looking to prove that Father Time doesn't go after those still in their 20s. Deuce Vaughn is looking to prove that his height is more of a strength than a weakness, and Dowdle, the fourth-year back, is just looking to prove that he belongs on the field.

A motivated backfield could be a fun thing to watch this season.

