Cowboys RB 'looking forward' to opportunity for more playing time
On Wednesday, the Dallas Cowboys made a splash by adding veteran running back Dalvin Cook to the team's practice squad.
The team will be looking for a committee of backs this season, as no one established themselves and took control of the backfield in the preseason.
However, one member of the running back room is ready to seize the opportunity that comes with more playing time.
MORE: Cowboys Running Back Depth Chart: Rico Dowdle can be a starter
When speaking with the media, Rico Dowdle shared his excitement for the opportunity to play more in the upcoming season.
It is a big year for everyone in the Cowboys backfield to prove their worth.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys set to sign four-time Pro Bowl RB to practice squad
Ezekiel Elliot will be looking to prove that Father Time doesn't go after those still in their 20s. Deuce Vaughn is looking to prove that his height is more of a strength than a weakness, and Dowdle, the fourth-year back, is just looking to prove that he belongs on the field.
A motivated backfield could be a fun thing to watch this season.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
OFFICIAL: Dallas Cowboys 53-man roster set for 2024 NFL season
Secure The Bag: Jerry Jones reveals latest update on Dak Prescott contract
Looking Ahead: Are the Cowboys destined to underperform this season?
Reality Check: You’ll be surprised by average age of the Cowboys backfield