Cowboys already have a clear leader in their running back committee
It's safe to say the Dallas Cowboys have the most questionable backfield in the NFL. After Tony Pollard left in free agency, the Cowboys neglected the position in the draft. In free agency, they turned to Royce Freeman and re-signed Ezekiel Elliott after he spent one year in New England.
Head coach Mike McCarthy has expressed confidence in the group, saying the plan will be to use a committee approach. Even with that approach, they're going to need a starter who can set the tone. Heading into the second week of training camp, it's becoming clear that Rico Dowdle should be that back.
Signed as an undrafted free agent out of South Carolina in 2020, Dowdle waited patiently for his opportunity last season and made the most of it. He finished with 361 yards rushing and 144 through the air with four combined touchdowns. He picked up where he left off and has been the clear-cut best back, according to Jeff Cavanaugh.
Dowdle provided a spark whenever he was inserted into the lineup last season with his quick cuts and decisive running style.
That's been on display so far at training camp.
Dallas might have plans to alternate the backs, which is something Dowdle recently discussed. But if he continues to perform at the level we've seen thus far, it's going to be hard to take him off the field.
