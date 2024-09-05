Dallas Cowboys rival suspended for secret video recording release
The Washington Commanders swiftly suspended VP of content Rael Enteen after a secretly recorded video surfaced, revealing his homophobic remarks and disparaging comments about NFL fans, Commissioner Roger Goodell, and others.
An undercover operative from O'Keefe Media Group, who connected with Enteen on Hinge, captured the footage during several dates.
She strategically steered conversations toward the Commanders, their players, and the NFL, prompting Enteen to make a series of offensive statements.
Enteen's recorded remarks allegedly included claims that NFL players are homophobic, fans are uneducated alcoholics, the league's social justice initiatives are disingenuous, Goodell is a mere figurehead, and Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones wields the true power in the NFL.
MORE: Does Jerry Jones have wild plan to steal spotlight with Dak contract?
The Cowboys didn't just beat the Commanders last season; they flexed their dominance on a national stage, leaving the Commanders utterly humiliated after a 45-10 Thanksgiving Day massacre. Talk about a brutal display of power!
The Commanders acted promptly, suspending Enteen following the video's release. A spokesperson for the team issued a statement emphasizing that the language in the video directly contradicted the organization's values, and an internal investigation is underway.
In the video, Enteen responded to pointed questions, such as one regarding the demographics of the Washington roster. He stated, "Over 50 percent of our roster is either white religious — 'and God says f–k the gays' — another big chunk is very low-income African-American that comes from a community that is inherently very homophobic."
He also dismissed the intelligence of NFL players, claiming, "There's some that are like dumb as all hell." Additionally, he offered a scathing assessment of Commanders fans, labeling them "high-school-educated alcoholics" and "mouth-breathers."
Enteen expressed his belief that Commissioner Roger Goodell is a "puppet" and that Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones actually controls the NFL, further alleging that Jones "hates gay people and Black people."
“Oh yeah, he’s a puppet,” said Enteen. “A $50 million puppet,” Enteen said.
Regarding the NFL's social justice initiatives, Enteen characterized them as "performative," stating, "It's not done out of the goodness of their heart and morality. It's done because George Floyd changed the game... I mean that the social justice efforts are a performance for the sake of public perception and not because they want to actually push progress."
According to Enteen’s LinkedIn page, he has worked for the Commanders since 2020 and has also worked for the Jets and the XFL.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Power Rankings: Where do Cowboys stand entering 2024 season?
Youth Movement: Cowboys drop first unofficial depth chart of regular season
Roster Strengths: Cowboys' position group grades entering 2024
It’s Time: NFL Week 1 TV schedule: When & where to watch your favorite team
Cowgirls: Meet Abby Summers: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Rookie