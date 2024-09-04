Does Jerry Jones have wild plan to steal spotlight with Dak contract?
With the regular season opener just around the corner, time might be running out for Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys to come to terms on a new deal.
While no formal deadline has been put in place, Prescott has hinted that the lack of a new deal by the start of the season would be telling. The good news is that there have been hints that the sides are closer to a deal than we realize.
Of course, if any deal is agreed upon by the two sides, don’t expect the announcement to come without careful planning on the part of Jerry Jones. Ever the opportunist, Jones could plan to unveil the contract on Thursday to steal the spotlight from the league’s opening game.
That’s the way draft analyst Connor Livesay sees it going. But RJ Ochoa of Blogging the Boys thinks a Friday announcement could steal even more attention.
Jones has never been shy about the spotlight and always wants his team to be the focal point.
He’s been criticized for his approach to contract negotiations, and rightfully so. That said, if he pulls off a deal for Prescott — not long after extending CeeDee Lamb — and steals all the attention after the opener, he also deserves some praise for his gamesmanship.
