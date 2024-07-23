Dallas Cowboys' rookie class expectations going into training camp
NFL training camp is just a few days away for the Cowboys, and all eyes will be on key positional battles and, of course, the 2024 draft class.
Read on to discover the early expectations for the Cowboys' rookies as they prepare to make their mark in the NFL.
Round 1: Tyler Guyton (LT)
When the Cowboys drafted Tyler Guyton, it was understood that he would be a project early on. However, I don't think anyone expected that he wouldn't be projected as a day one starter.
This marks the second consecutive season where the Cowboys have failed to draft an immediate impact player. Guyton played right tackle in college, so it's understandable that the transition will take some time. Given the Cowboys' track record in drafting offensive linemen, I have confidence that he will live up to expectations.
However, this situation does raise questions about whether the Cowboys are genuinely trying to contend.
Round 2: Marshawn Kneeland (DE)
Marshawn Kneeland has stood out in OTAs and looks poised to be a regular in the rotation when the regular season begins. Kneeland shows promise as a potential successor to DeMarcus Lawrence.
Known for his strong run defense in college, Kneeland also has the potential to become a reliable pass-rusher.
This should be music to Cowboys fans' ears, especially after the loss of key depth pieces like Dorance Armstrong and Dante Fowler Jr.
Round 3: Cooper Beebe (C)
The Cowboys are known for putting their best five offensive linemen on the field at all times, which often moves players to new positions.
The same will be true for Cooper Beebe, who is poised to become the Cowboys' starting center despite excelling at every other position on the offensive line at Kansas State.
Early on, Beebe has looked like a natural at center in OTAs and has the potential to become one of the best centers in the league.
Round 3: Marist Liufau (LB)
Marist Liufau was considered to be drafted a bit early, but given the Cowboys' performance at linebacker last season, it is safe to say this was a necessary selection.
Liufau was drafted to be a project and serve as a depth piece early on, especially considering they signed Eric Kendricks, DeMarvion Overshown will be coming back from injury, and the emergence of Damone Clark.
However, many analysts believe that he is too talented to be denied reps and will make his mark at some point in his first season.
Round 5: Caelon Carson
Caelen Carson won't be a day one starter, but it's not because of his performance. The Cowboys already have their starters with Trevon Diggs, Jourdan Lewis, and Daron Bland. However, there is uncertainty behind them, so Carson could be the next man up in the event of an injury.
If Carson struggles to earn snaps at corner next season, his effort, physicality, and speed will make an impact on the special teams unit.
Round 6: Ryan Flournoy (WR)
Ryan Flournoy was a bit of a surprise selection because his college numbers and overall ranking weren't particularly impressive. However, as OTAs have progressed, Flournoy has emerged as a standout player, sparking discussions about him potentially becoming the team's third wide receiver.
Hopefully, this is a testament to Flournoy's undeniable talent rather than an indication that former second-rounder Jalen Tolbert has shown little progression.
Round 7: Nathan Thomas (OT)
When drafting an offensive tackle in the 7th round, it is rare to find one who could become a starter. Thomas, a two-year starter in college, can play multiple positions. Ideally, he won't see the field anytime soon, given the Cowboys' recent investments in their offensive line.
However, he's shown promise early on, and with a potential out in Terrence Steele's contract in 2026, the Cowboys might have found an eventual starter.
Round 7: Justin Rogers (DT)
Justin Rogers should make an impact early on, largely due to the Cowboys' lack of talent at defensive tackle. The Cowboys are banking on Mazi Smith and Osa Odighizuwa to become reliable starters, but they lack depth behind them.
Rogers' 6-foot-5, 330-pound build and experience in the SEC against NFL-caliber talent should help him secure a spot in the rotation.
