Cowboy Roundup: Dallas rookie brings exciting mindset, Strengths & weaknesses on OL
Happy Friday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. The weekend is upon us after slogging through another week in the dead period of the NFL calendar, and in a matter of days we will be turning the page to July with training camp just a few weeks away.
While there is a slow period. we'll still be here to discover and deliver the latest happenings around America's Team.
As we prepare to enter the weekend and final few days of the month, let's take a spin around the web and check out some of the headlines making waves online and on social media.
Cowboys rookie brings exciting mindset
Tyler Booker comes to the Cowboys with some major hype, and his mindset should be enough to excite the fanbase leading up to training camp.
"Coach Saban asked me to dial it back at practice like, come on Tyler, those are your teammates. I rather be told to scale it back than to be asked to pick it up," Booker told The Draft Network. "That's my mindset."
Strengths & weaknesses on OL
The Cowboys Wire takes a look at some of the strengths and weaknesses along the team's offensive line as camp battles prepare to ramp up during training camp.
"The Cowboys invested heavily in their offensive line over the offseason, not with veteran upgrades but rather with coaches. In addition to adding Conor Riley, a standout offensive line mind from Kansas State, the Cowboys brought in Klayton Adams to run the offense. Adams is regarded as one of the best O-line coaches in the NFL and will surely take an active approach to coaching up Dallas’ suspect OTs in 2025."
