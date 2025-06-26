Cowboys have shocking player named as 2025 breakout candidate
This offseason was an one for the Dallas Cowboys, who made several big changes. One of those was allowing longtime defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence to walk in NFL free agency.
Dallas made several moves to fill the void left by Lawrence, but one addition stands out as the best long-term answer, Donovan Ezeiruaku. The second-round pick from Boston College has the tools to be a starter in the NFL, and K.D. Drummond believes he’s going to make an impact early.
MORE: Cowboys, Micah Parsons contract extension expected 'in coming weeks'
Drummond named Ezeiruaku as the team’s top breakout candidate, saying he might be the best “pure edge” in this class.
“The Cowboys have signed Dante Fowler and Payton Turner, two former first-round picks as free agents, and have drafted the position opposite Micah Parsons three times in four years, all second rounders. Ezeiruaku has insane pass rush skills, as he may have been the best pure edge in the class. Six sacks or more isn't out of the question, and on a team with this deep of a rotation that will be an impressive feat.” –K.D. Drummond, Cowboys Wire
Dallas will have several options across from superstar Micah Parsons, as pointed out by Drummond. That’s why it’s surprising to see the rookie as the selection.
That said, no one in the organization will be upset to see Ezeiruaku establish himself as a strong presence earlier in his career than anticipated.
