Dak Prescott trusting rehab process ahead of pivotal 2025 NFL season
The Dallas Cowboys proved to everyone in the league how much they trust quarterback Dak Prescott by making him the highest-paid player in the NFL just mere hours before the 2024 regular season kicked off.
Unfortunately, Prescott didn't have the season anyone had hoped for. A hamstring injury would sideline the Cowboys quarterback for the majority of the season, all but squashing any hopes of the team making the postseason.
However, the 2025 season means another year for Prescott to prove the Cowboys made the right decision in giving him a massive slice of the pie, but his health will come first.
In a clip shared by Good Good Golf, Prescott was asked about his rehab process, and if he trusts his body again.
Check out his comments below:
Prescott admitted that you have to trust the surgery, and that he wouldn't have gotten the surgery unless it was absolutely necessary.
He doesn't need to be reminded, but Prescott knows this season could be make or break for his career in Dallas. The franchise is starving for postseason success, and if the guy they paid the most money to can't lead them to that goal, then maybe it is time to look at other options.
The 2025 season is about redemption. The Cowboys were thrown to the wolves after injuries set them back in 2024. Now, Prescott has the chance to lead a talented group back to glory.
