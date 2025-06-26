Cowboys superstar offensive lineman named to ‘All-Bargain’ team
The Dallas Cowboys have spent the past few seasons rebuilding their offensive line. Over the past four seasons, they’ve selected three linemen in the first round of the NFL draft, beginning with Tyler Smith in 2022.
Smith is now one of the veteran leaders on the line and has been praised as one of the top offensive linemen in the league. He’s also making a fraction of what he would be if not for playing on a rookie contract.
MORE: 3 Cowboys players who could steal a spot during training camp
That was evident when Cody Benjamin selected his “all-bargain team” using Pete Prisco’s top 100 players list and went with Smith at guard.
”The Cowboys have a strong history of unearthing reliable interior blockers, and Smith is part of that trend after converting from left tackle following a solid 2022 debut. Now entrenched as Dallas' left guard, the former Tulsa standout is due a major pay raise in 2026, when a fifth-year option would pay him north of $20 million. Until then, he registers as a pleasantly affordable option in the heart of the trenches.”
Smith was No. 98 on Prisco’s list, just barely keeping him eligible for Benjamin’s team. He enters his fourth season with a cap hit of $4.3 million which is an absolute steal for his level of play.
With just one more season on his rookie deal, that number is set to soar, which means Smith won’t be a “bargain” for long. That said, he’s still going to be worth every penny he’s paid.
