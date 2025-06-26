Cowboys, Micah Parsons contract extension epected 'in coming weeks'
One of the biggest storylines surrounding the Dallas Cowboys throughout the NFL offseason has been the contract situation surrounding Micah Parsons.
Parsons is in line for a blockbuster contract extension, but has still been doing his part and coming around the team during mandatory minicamp and during the first voluntary workouts of the year.
However, the team continues to drag its feet when it comes to inking the superstar defender to a new deal. But that could all be changing "in the coming weeks."
MORE: Cowboys' returning edge rusher considered most underrated move in 2025 offseason
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter on Get Up, "most people believe that a deal will get done for Micah Parsons at some point this summer."
Dallas has remained optimistic that a deal will get done, and for Parsons it will be worth the wait.
"And when it does get done, it is expected to make him the highest-paid defensive player in NFL history," Schefter said. "It will be a huge number. It should surpass Myles Garrett. It'll give Micah Parsons that distinction. And most people believe that deal will get done at some point here in the coming weeks."
MORE: 3 Cowboys players who could steal a spot during training camp
During minicamp, Parsons told reporters that he will not be a training camp holdout, so hopefully a deal can get done to get him involved on the field with the team.
The Cowboys are scheduled to arrive in Oxnard, California, on June 20.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
2025 Dallas Cowboys training camp schedule: Full list of official dates
Cowboys roasted for ‘dull vibe’ in 2025 NFL entertainment ranking
Cowboys' dark horse MVP candidate for 2025 season
NFC East QBs, Dak Prescott, receive high praise in latest QB rankings
Meet Jada Mclean: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc