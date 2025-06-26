3 Cowboys players who could steal a spot during training camp
The Dallas Cowboys recently announced their dates for 2025 training camp. The team will meet in Oxnard, CA on July 20, with the first practice being July 22.
This is more than one month after the team’s mandatory minicamp, which was given positive reviews for the tone set by first-year head coach Brian Schottenheimer.
MORE: Giants owner's comments will make Cowboys fans appreciate NFC East rival
There were also several players who made a name for themselves during those workouts — as well as during the voluntary training activities. With that in mind, here’s a look at three players who could ride that momentum into camp and steal a spot on the roster.
Justin Barron, LB
An undrafted free agent out of Syracuse, Justin Barron is making the transition from safety to linebacker. During rookie minicamps and OTAs, he turned heads and came off as a natural at the position.
Dallas isn’t incredibly deep at linebacker, which helps Barron’s chances. With his coverage skill and speed, he could find his way to the roster as a rookie — and might be in the mix for snaps on special teams early.
Brevyn Spann-Ford, TE
The Cowboys selected Luke Schoonmaker in the second-round of the 2023 NFL draft with the hope he could replace Dalton Schultz. Instead, Jake Ferguson broke out, keeping Schoonmaker in the TE2 role.
MORE: Cowboys' Zack Martin selection one of the greatest picks in past 25 years
Heading into his third season, he could be in danger of losing that spot to Brevyn Spann-Ford. An undrafted free agent out of Minnesota, Spann-Ford made the team as a rookie in 2024 and was the team’s third tight end.
This offseason, he’s been dominating every drill and could force his way up the depth chart if he continues to shine during camp.
Jay Toia, DT
It’s not often a seventh-round pick flirts with starting reps as a rookie, but that could be the case for Jay Toia. The UCLA product proved to be a force during offseason work, and was taking reps with the first-team at OTAs.
Dallas is hopeful Mazi Smith can finally turn the corner, but if not, the 342-pound Toia will be waiting for a chance to steal his spot.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
2025 Dallas Cowboys training camp schedule: Full list of official dates
Cowboys roasted for ‘dull vibe’ in 2025 NFL entertainment ranking
Cowboys' dark horse MVP candidate for 2025 season
NFC East QBs, Dak Prescott, receive high praise in latest QB rankings
Meet Jada Mclean: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc