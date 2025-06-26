Cowboys' returning edge rusher considered most underrated move in 2025 offseason
It's hard for Dallas Cowboys fans to not be excited about the possibilities of what this team could accomplish in the 2025 season.
Unlike offseasons in the past, the Cowboys have made some major moves this offseason to keep up with the rest of the talented NFC East, maybe not the New York Giants.
RELATED: Giants owner's comments will make Cowboys fans appreciate NFC East rival
Recently, ESPN did a deep dive on the division, and Cowboys beat writer Todd Archer revealed the move he believes is the most underrated that the franchise has made this offseason.
"Bringing back Dante Fowler Jr. in free agency is an underrated move. They needed a pass rusher opposite Micah Parsons. While he plays a different game than DeMarcus Lawrence, opposing offenses will have to know where he is too. He had 10.5 sacks last season for Washington and didn't have someone like Parsons on the other side. In his previous tenure with the Cowboys (2022-23), he totaled 10 sacks. If he can replicate what he did in 2024, then the Cowboys will have one of the better pass rushes in the game," wrote Archer.
Fowler last suited up for the Cowboys in 2023, where he finished with four sacks on the season. The addition of Fowler may not be long term; however, pairing with Parsons could elevate his numbers, causing the pass rush to be a formidable unit in 2025.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
2025 Dallas Cowboys training camp schedule: Full list of official dates
Cowboys roasted for ‘dull vibe’ in 2025 NFL entertainment ranking
Cowboys' dark horse MVP candidate for 2025 season
NFC East QBs, Dak Prescott, receive high praise in latest QB rankings
Meet Jada Mclean: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc