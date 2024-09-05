Dallas Cowboys on the brink of rookie-led history
The Dallas Cowboys are preparing to make a bold statement in their season opener against the Cleveland Browns this Sunday. Not only will they be looking to start the season with a win, but they may also be making history in the process.
According to the unofficial depth chart, the Cowboys are poised to start four rookies on Sunday: offensive tackle Tyler Guyton, center Cooper Beebe, linebacker Marist Liufau, and cornerback Caelen Carson.
If this comes to fruition, it would be the first time in the franchise's history (since the 1970 merger) that they have started four rookies in the first game of a season.
The Cowboys have only started three rookies twice in their history: in 2020 with CeeDee Lamb, Terrance Steele, and Trevon Diggs, and in 2002 with Roy Williams, Andre Gurode, and Antonio Bryant.
To start four rookies would be a testament to the talent and potential of this year's draft class, as well as the coaching staff's confidence in their abilities.
Each of these rookies will have a crucial role to play on Sunday. Guyton and Beebe will be responsible for protecting quarterback Dak Prescott and opening holes for the running game.
Liufau will be tasked with stopping the run and covering tight ends. Carson will be matched up against some of the Browns' talented receivers.
This youth movement is a sign of the Cowboys' commitment to building for the future. While there may be some growing pains along the way, the potential rewards are significant.
If these rookies can develop into the players the Cowboys believe they can be, the future looks bright in Dallas.
The Cowboys' season opener against the Browns will be a must-watch game for any football fan. Not only will it be a matchup between two talented teams, but it could also be a historic moment for the Dallas Cowboys franchise.
