Dallas Cowboys rookie suffers 'setback with his knee,' per NFL insider
The Dallas Cowboys put together an impressive haul in the 2025 NFL Draft, taking the "best player available" approach and finding value in every round.
On Day 2, the Cowboys selected East Carolina standout Shavon Revel Jr., whose college career came to an early end after suffering a torn ACL.
There were some rumblings that Revel was expected to start training camp on the PUP list but would be healthy for the start of the regular season, however, that could be in jeopardy according to a new update from SI.com's Albert Breer.
MORE: Analyst identifies Cowboys' primary key to a breakout campaign in 2025
According to Breer on the latest episode of MMQB, Revel suffered "a little bit of a setback with his knee." Breer did not give any further details.
Hopefully the setback won't sideline Revel for any extended period of time.
If Revel can return to his pre-injury form with the Cowboys, he will immediately upgrade the secondary in desperate need of another standout player at the position.
Throughout his three years at ECU, Revel recorded 70 tackles, three interceptions, one sack, one fumble recovery, and one touchdown.
