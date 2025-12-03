Cowboys rookie CB has put Trevon Diggs' job in danger
After a brutal start to the season, the Dallas Cowboys defense has started to find its way amid a three-game winning streak, a run that has brought the team back into the playoff conversation.
The Cowboys made major changes to the defense at the trade deadline with the additions of defensive lineman Quinnen Williams and linebacker Logan Wilson.
However, this improvement has also coincided with the return from injury of rookie cornerback Shavon Revel Jr., who made his NFL debut in Week 11's win over the Las Vegas Raiders.
A fifth-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, Revel Jr. has already been posting impressive numbers during his rookie season. As a result, the Cowboys could be forced to consider what role Trevon Diggs will have on the defense once he returns from injury.
Shavon Revel Jr. Posting Impressive Numbers
Through the first three games of his NFL career, Revel Jr. has allowed only five receptions for 61 yards in 89 coverage snaps in wins over the Raiders, Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs.
He's also posted nine total tackles (five solo) during that span, which included a career-best six total tackles in the Thanksgiving win over the Chiefs.
If Revel Jr. can keep up this production the rest of the season and beyond, it will only further cloud Diggs' future with the team. Prior to landing on injured reserve this season, he hardly looked like his old self, though the lingering knee injury likely played a part.
Revel Jr. will have another chance to impress the coaching staff when the Cowboys visit the Detroit Lions on Thursday to begin Week 14 in the NFL.
