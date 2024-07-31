Cowboys rookies Tyler Guyton, Cooper Beebe praised by o-line expert
When it comes to evaluating and training offensive linemen, very few are as qualified as Duke Manyweather.
Manyweather has had experience coaching Dallas Cowboys offensive linemen including Zack Martin, and now Cooper Beebe and Tyler Guyton.
Let's delve into his thoughts on the newest additions to the Dallas Cowboys' offensive line via The New York Times.
Duke Manyweather's thoughts on Tyler Guyton
“I think Tyler Guyton is going to handle that transition very smoothly,” Manyweather said. “When Guyton was drafted on Thursday night, by Saturday morning I had a text message, saying ‘I’m ready to get rolling on Monday.’ That kind of tells you the mindset that Tyler had, knowing he had all the resources right there, in a one-block radius to help him make this transition and to maximize his potential in making that transition.
“I think Guyton is going to be just fine. Make no mistake about it, just like every rookie, there are going to be some ebbs and flows with it, but it’s just being able to condition and callus the mind to a point where the fundamentals reign supreme and he can pull himself out of those tough positions during his rookie season with some of the veteran leadership. And then also just the work he’s put in.”
Duke Manyweather's thoughts on Cooper Beebe
“I think he is a phenomenal offensive lineman,” he said. “Had a really stellar career at Kansas State. It’s going to be interesting to see the competition between him and Brock Hoffman. I think those are two guys that are highly competitive, highly gifted individuals. Brock Hoffman has some NFL experience.
"Cooper Beebe doesn’t have NFL experience and is also learning a new position. Cooper’s mental makeup, his football IQ matched with his athleticism and play strength, I think gives him a chance to really be in position to really compete. I’m excited to see how that plays out in training camp.”
Manyweather's boat of confidence in Tyler Guyton and Cooper Beebe highlights their potential to become fantastic offensive linemen in the NFL. Guyton's readiness to start training immediately after being drafted highlights his commitment and determination, which will be key in having a successful transition to the NFL.
Cooper Beebe's strong college performance and high football IQ make him a promising offensive lineman, despite his lack of experience at center. Manyweather's compliments on Beebe's mental game and athleticism suggest that he could quickly adapt to the demands of the NFL as well as learn a new position.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Send Help: Ranking Dallas' weapons without CeeDee Lamb entering camp
The Replacements: 7 free agents the Cowboys can sign to replace Sam Williams
Football Fun: Best Cowboys-themed fantasy football team names for 2024
Olympic Games: Picking the 7 best Cowboys players to compete in Olympics
Offensive Talent: Ranking the Top 10 offensive skill players in the NFC East
Cowgirls: Meet Kelcey Wetterberg: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader