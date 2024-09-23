Cowboys running game is so bad you have as many broken tackles this season

#cowboys rushing through 3 games:



Ezekiel Elliott - 0 broken tackles. 0 Missed Tackles forced. 1.2 YAC



Rico Dowdle - 0 broken tackles. 2 MTF. 1.0 YAC.



Deuce Vaughn - 0 broken tackles. 4 MTF. 1.3 YAC.



Three games. 0 broken tackles. All under 1.5 yards after contact. pic.twitter.com/0w1aJAcFsp