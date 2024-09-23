Cowboys Country

Cowboys running game is so bad you have as many broken tackles this season

The next time a Dallas Cowboys running back breaks a tackle this season will be the first.

Josh Sanchez

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (15) is wrapped up by Cleveland Browns linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (6) during the second half of an NFL football game at Huntington Bank Field.
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (15) is wrapped up by Cleveland Browns linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (6) during the second half of an NFL football game at Huntington Bank Field. / Jeff Lange/Akron Beacon Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

It's been a rough three weeks for the Dallas Cowboys running game.

The team's running back-by-committee approach has not been a success, with the rushing attack failing to have consistent production or a leading rusher who can find his rhythm.

It's bad. Anyone who has watched the Cowboys play this season knows that it has been abysmal, but just how bad is it?

MORE: Cowboys named potential trade destination for former Pro Bowl RB

According to self-proclaimed stat nerd Matt Owen of the Pick 6 Sports Podcast, the Cowboys running backs have failed to record a broken tackle this season.

That's not exactly what you're looking for if you want to move the chains.

Dallas' running backs combined for just 51 yards and one touchdown on 16 carries in the Week 3 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

Many fans have campaigned for four-time Pro Bowler Dalvin Cook to be called up to the 53-man roster,

The Cowboys have a quick turnaround and return to action on Thursday Night Football against the division rival New York Giants, so now could be a good time to make a change and bring some fresh legs into the backfield.

Cook has made a habit of breaking tackles throughout his career, so why not give him a shot to prove he's still got it. Make the move, Jerry.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI 

Cowboys winners & losers from Week 3 loss to Ravens

4 takeaways from Dallas Cowboys Week 3 loss to Ravens

Ranking top 5 Players of the Week from Cowboys' loss to Ravens

Cowboys' top plays & highlights vs. Ravens in Week 3

CeeDee Lamb & other wide receiver holdouts struggling early in season

Meet Abby Summers: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Rookie

Published
Josh Sanchez

JOSH SANCHEZ

Managing Editor: Cowboys SI - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.com

Home/News