Cowboys running game is so bad you have as many broken tackles this season
It's been a rough three weeks for the Dallas Cowboys running game.
The team's running back-by-committee approach has not been a success, with the rushing attack failing to have consistent production or a leading rusher who can find his rhythm.
It's bad. Anyone who has watched the Cowboys play this season knows that it has been abysmal, but just how bad is it?
MORE: Cowboys named potential trade destination for former Pro Bowl RB
According to self-proclaimed stat nerd Matt Owen of the Pick 6 Sports Podcast, the Cowboys running backs have failed to record a broken tackle this season.
That's not exactly what you're looking for if you want to move the chains.
Dallas' running backs combined for just 51 yards and one touchdown on 16 carries in the Week 3 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.
Many fans have campaigned for four-time Pro Bowler Dalvin Cook to be called up to the 53-man roster,
The Cowboys have a quick turnaround and return to action on Thursday Night Football against the division rival New York Giants, so now could be a good time to make a change and bring some fresh legs into the backfield.
Cook has made a habit of breaking tackles throughout his career, so why not give him a shot to prove he's still got it. Make the move, Jerry.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Cowboys winners & losers from Week 3 loss to Ravens
4 takeaways from Dallas Cowboys Week 3 loss to Ravens
Ranking top 5 Players of the Week from Cowboys' loss to Ravens
Cowboys' top plays & highlights vs. Ravens in Week 3
CeeDee Lamb & other wide receiver holdouts struggling early in season