Dallas Cowboys secondary finally gets some good news
The Dallas Cowboys have been plagued by injuries, meaning the All-Pro duo of Trevon Diggs and DaRon Bland with standout slot cornerback Jourdan Lewis has had limited time together.
Bland missed the large portion of the season with a foot injury suffered at the end of training camp, while Diggs has been dealing with a "tear in his calf."
Lewis, one of the most underrated defensive backs in the league, has been dealing with a neck injury.
All three defensive backs have missed time, but their opportunity to see the field together could finally be around the corner.
Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy discussed Diggs returning from injury and made it clear that the All-Pro is getting closer to seeing the field. In fact, he could return on Monday Night Football against the Cincinnati Bengals.
"He's making progress. He had a good day today," McCarthy said, adding, "I thought it was clearly one of our best practices of the year."
Having the trio together will provide a major boost to the defense, which has already been rapidly improving in recent weeks. And they will need all hands on deck to slow down Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and the offense.
We will find out whether they are ready for the challenge when the league wraps up Week 14.
The Cowboys and Bengals face off on Monday, December 9, at 8:15 p.m. ET. The game will also stream on Disney+ with a special Simpsons broadcast.
