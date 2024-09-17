Should Dallas Cowboys turn to Rico Dowdle as lone leading back?
The Dallas Cowboys sit at 1-1 to start the 2024 NFL season and one obvious issue has been the lack of a consistent running game.
But is anyone surprised?
Entering the season, the Cowboys were consistently ranked at the bottom of the NFL position group rankings, with an aging Ezekiel Elliott and Dalvin Cook, and unproven talents like Rico Dowdle and Deuce Vaughn as the options.
If the team wants to give the rushing attack a boost, there is one option they need to consider: make the running game more focused by going with one lead back.
Kurt Daniels of DallasCowboys.com points out that Dowdle and Elliott have been given an equal share of opportunities as the lead back.
The production is virtually equal, but two factors should have the team leaning towards giving Dowdle the job. He has been more versatile and effective in pass blocking through two weeks, providing extra value to the role.
"Rico Dowdle and Ezekiel Elliott are tied for first on the team with 56 rushing yards with Dowdle having received 15 carries and Elliot 16. Neither back is on pace to top 150 carries or 500 rushing yards this season. In addition, Dowdle has the edge in receptions with 5 catches for 35 yards to Elliott's four for 25, and Pro Football Focus has Dowdle grading better in pass blocking." -- Kurt Daniels
While the difference is minimal, the team needs to do something to jumpstart the running game and maximizing the leading back role is a move worth trying.
After the abysmal Week 2 loss to the New Orleans Saints, something has to change, so why not start with one of the biggest weaknesses on the roster.
Dallas will attempt to get back on track in Week 3 when reigning NFL MVP Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens come to town.
