Cowboys should pounce on recently released CB Jaire Alexander
The Dallas Cowboys believe they could feature one of the top cornerback rooms in the NFL, when healthy. The problem is that they haven’t stayed healthy for the past couple of years.
In 2023, they lost Trevon Diggs after just two games. They had Diggs back for 11 games in 2024 before he suffered another season-ending injury. They also had DaRon Bland out for the first 10 games of the year, further depleting the secondary.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb opens up about 2024 contract holdout
This year, they’re not only waiting for Diggs to return to full health, but they also find themselves searching for a replacement for Jourdan Lewis, who left in free agency. Throw in the fact that rookie Shavon Revel is also coming off a serious injury and cornerback is a greater need than it seems.
That’s why the Cowboys should jump at the chance to sign Jaire Alexander, who was released by the Green Bay Packers.
The Packers wanted to restructure Alexander’s contract, but in the end, there was no agreement, allowing him to hit the open market.
Dallas would have to understand there’s a risk with Alexander, who has missed significant time in three of the past four seasons. That said, he’s one of the best defensive backs in the league when healthy, making it well worth rolling the dice.
