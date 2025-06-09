Dallas Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb opens up about 2024 contract holdout
As the Dallas Cowboys prepare to start minicamp with one of the main storylines being the lack of a contract extension for Micah Parsons, another former star is opening up about his own contract situation a year ago.
Last season, CeeDee Lamb was involved in a brief holdout during training camp before signing his four-year deal worth $135 million.
Lamb shared his side of the story in his YouTube docuseries.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys legend tutors struggling second-year starter
“Honestly, it was the worst,” Lamb said. “It was the worst ever. Do you hear me? For those who know me, they know how serious I take this football stuff. Like, with everything in me. I put pride, body, mind, soul, everything I got into winning and the result of it.
“And obviously, preparation that goes into it, you know? And for me to miss out on the right preparation with my team, my quarterback, my guys, just building those bonds off the field, whatever the case may be, you know what I’m saying? Like, I missed out on that.”
Lamb went on to say that he hopes to never encounter a situation like that again.
MORE: Brian Schottenheimer takes Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys QBs to dance class
“It was a unique situation,” Lamb said. “That was the first time I ever did that, and I’m praying it’s the last. It should be.”
When he finally inked his contract, Lamb showed up to play and recorded 101 catches for 1,194 yards and six touchdowns despite only playing in 15 games. He'll aim to improve on those numbers in 2025 with a healthy Dak Prescott under center.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
7 winners from Cowboys 2025 OTAs include shocking RB1 candidate
Dallas Cowboys add 11-sack stud, run-stuffing nose tackle in 2026 NFL mock draft
Former Cowboys star arrested for allegedly assaulting police officer
Micah Parsons' viral goodnight call to Schottenheimer turns heartwarming pep talk