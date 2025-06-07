7 winners from Cowboys 2025 OTAs include shocking RB1 candidate
OTAs were recently wrapped up by the Dallas Cowboys, who will turn their focus to mandatory minicamp next week.
The OTAs don't often tell us too much since the contact is limited. Media members are also restricted on what video they can share, making it more difficult to gain insight.
That said, there's been a lot of positive talk surrounding the Cowboys as they embrace a new coaching staff led by Brian Schottenheimer. That said, here's a look at seven players who stood out during the sessions.
Juanyeh Thomas, S
With Jourdan Lewis leaving in free agency, the Cowboys need someone to step up and play in the slot. DaRon Bland has been handling that role with the first team, but Juanyeh Thomas has thrown his hat into the ring.
His coverage skills have always made Thomas an intriguing player, but the versatility to play multiple positions could be his key to finally breaking out in 2025.
Jay Toia, DT
Mazi Smith has yet to cement himself as the future nose tackle in Dallas, which leaves the door wide open for a hungry player like rookie Jay Toia. The seventh-round draft pick has turned heads with his play, even earning first-team reps during OTAs.
Dallas should still keep an eye out for 1-tech defensive tackles on the waiver wire, but Toia's potential is promising.
Damone Clark, LB
Damone Clark has become a forgotten man with DeMarvion Overshown and Marist Liufau surpassing him on the depth chart. Dallas also added Kenneth Murray in a trade this offseason, pushing Clark to the roster bubble.
Despite all the players around him, Clark is reminding everyone why he was seen as a steal in the 2022 NFL draft. Clark is flourishing under new defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus, and could be in line for a bounce-back season.
Kaiir Elam, CB
A first-round piuck in 2022, Kaiir Elam never caught on with the Buffalo Bills. He was traded to Dallas this offseason, giving him a chance to turn his career around.
Elam isn't taking this opportunity lightly, as he's been one of the top corners during practices. He's taken advantage of the absence of Trevon Diggs, often lining up with the starters.
Joe Milton, QB
Dallas traded for Joe Milton III this offseason to replace Cooper Rush as the backup quarterback behind Dak Prescott. The rocket-armed Milton is vastly different from Rush, who was a pure game manager.
Milton can push the ball downfield with ease and has athleticism to spare. In addition to his talent on the field, he's gone viral with his impressive backflips. Ideally, Prescott stays healthy and starts all 17 games, but if Dallas has to turn to Milton at any point, he's going to be a lot of fun to watch.
George Pickens, WR
A change of scenery seems to be what George Pickens needed. His talent was never a question but it wasn't working in Pittsburgh. So far in Dallas, he's been a model teammate and has been praised by everyone in the building. He has to prove he can keep the momentum going, but his first several weeks with the Cowboys have been exactly what both sides hoped it could be.
Miles Sanders, RB
Dallas added four running backs this offseason. Javonte Williams and Jaydon Blue have gotten the most attention, and seventh-round pick Phil Mafah isn't far behind them. One player who continues to be overlooked is Miles Sanders.
The former Eagles running back struggled for two years with the Carolina Panthers but feels more comfortable under Schottenheimer. The coach has been impressed with Sanders as well.
Sanders was initially seen as a cut candidate when OTAs began but now has thrown his name into the RB1 conversation.
