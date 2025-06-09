Micah Parsons' viral goodnight call to Schottenheimer turns heartwarming pep talk
Micah Parsons attempted the viral trend of calling friends to tell them goodnight. After trying with a few teammates, the Dallas Cowboys superstar phoned head coach Brian Schottenheimer.
During his short time on the job, Schottenheimer has preached building relationships while remaining authentic. Without knowing he was being recorded by Parsons, he proved that he doesn't just talk the talk, he also walks the walk.
Schottenheimer took what can often be an awkward conversation between two guys and turned it into a heartwarming pep talk. Schottenheimer first asked if Parsons was doing well, then dove in to give his star player a pep talk on how he's handling his current contract situation.
"I know this is weird for everybody man, but look, you’re handling everything the right way bro, and this thing is going to get worked out and again, I’m just thrilled to see where we take this thing," Schottenheimer said to Parsons. "We’re building something special and you’re going to be a huge part of it."
Schottenheimer then made sure to let Parsons know he was grateful for the call and got him fired up for the next week.
"I appreciate the call man, for real, and I look forward to seeing you Monday. And it's going to be a great week." Parsons responded with enthusiasm, saying, "hell yeah, see you soon, coach."
Schottenheimer wasn't a popular hire when the Cowboys made the announcement, but he's been winning over anyone who listens to him speak. Interactions such as this one with Parsons prove the front office didn't just hire someone they were familiar with, but selected someone they believe will be a strong leader capable of keeping this team focused on the main goal.
