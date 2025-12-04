New Cowboys 2026 mock draft lands Trevon Diggs replacement, star LB

A month ago, it seemed like the Dallas Cowboys' hope of reaching the NFL playoffs was a distant dream. However, the team enters December on a three-game winning streak and can now put thoughts about the 2026 NFL Draft on the back burner.

While the Cowboys have been improving, there are still several holes remaining on the roster.

Luckily for Dallas, the team has two picks in the first round following the Micah Parsons trade, so the team will be able to load up on more talent on the defensive side of the ball.

Ahead of Week 14, Dan Brugler of The Athletic shared his latest mock draft which has Dallas using both first-round picks on defense.

Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Milroe is tackled by Georgia Bulldogs linebacker CJ Allen | John David Mercer-Imagn Images

With the first pick, the Cowboys find a potential Trevon Diggs replacement, while the second pick is used to bolster the linebacking corps.

A closer look at the team's selections in Brugler's mock draft can be seen below.

No. 16: Jermod McCoy, CB, Tennessee

Tennessee Volunteers defensive back Jermod McCoy carries a deflated gator after beating Florida at Neyland Stadium. | Angelina Alcantar/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

McCoy began his college career at Oregon State before transferring to the Vols. In his last season, McCoy recorded 44 tackles, four interceptions, and nine passes defensed.

"With Trevon Diggs’ future in Dallas in doubt, the Cowboys might look to upgrade at cornerback. Since he’s coming back from an ACL tear, McCoy hasn’t produced any 2025 tape to evaluate," Brugler writes. "However, his 2024 tape was outstanding, and he will be more than a year removed from his injury by the NFL Scouting Combine. Dallas has never been shy about taking chances on players coming off injury."

McCoy would be a great addition for the team, which is stockpiling talented young cornerbacks like Shavon Revel and Caelen Carson.

No. 27 (from Green Bay): CJ Allen, LB, Georgia

Georgia Bulldogs linebacker CJ Allen on the field against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

This season, Allen has been on a tear. The junior linebacker has recorded 80 tackles, eight tackles for a loss, 3.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery. With linebacker as a weakness, adding a player of Allen's caliber late in the first round could be a home run for the Cowboys.

Brugler writes, "The linebacker play in Dallas has been abysmal all season, and Allen’s key-and-diagnose skills would be a welcome addition. He is quick to read and fly to the football, plays with the punch to work off blockers and rarely misses tackles. Scouts say Allen’s competitive energy is the lifeblood of Georgia’s defense."

The 2026 NFL Draft will be held in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, from Thursday, April 23, through Saturday, April 25.

