Dallas Cowboys add 11-sack stud, run-stuffing nose tackle in 2026 NFL mock draft

The Dallas Cowboys rebuild their entire defensive line in this 2026 NFL mock draft.

Randy Gurzi

Clemson Tigers defensive end T.J. Parker reacts after a play during the second quarter against the Southern Methodist Mustangs in the 2024 ACC Championship game.
Clemson Tigers defensive end T.J. Parker reacts after a play during the second quarter against the Southern Methodist Mustangs in the 2024 ACC Championship game. / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
The Dallas Cowboys made a lot of highly publicized moves, including adding a steal in the second round of the 2025 NFL draft. Seen as a potential first-round selection, the Cowboys ended up with Boston College's Donovan Ezeiruaku at No. 44 overall.

Ezeiruaku will help them replace DeMarcus Lawrence, who left in free agency, but the Cowboys might need to address the position once again in 2026.

While they're expected to eventually extend Micah Parsons, Dallas has Sam Williams and Dante Fowler scheduled for free agency in 2026. Instead of paying them, the Cowboys could let them walk and add more depth in the draft. That's exactly what Pro Football Network's Mark Stolte has them doing as his recent three-round mock draft has Dallas taking Clemson's T.J. Parker at No. 7 overall.

T.J. Parker could be on the radar for the Dallas Cowboys in 2026.
Clemson Tigers defensive end T.J. Parker pass rushes against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

"Clemson’s defensive line is stacked again. One of the stars is T.J. Parker, who had 11 sacks and six forced fumbles last season. He’s got the size and tools to thrive opposite Micah Parsons."

Throw out the ridiculousness of the Cowboys drafting at No. 7 — especially since they were 12th this season with Dak Prescott missing most of the year — and you can see the fit. Parker is an explosive edge rusher who had 11 sacks in 2024. Lining him up across from Parsons with Ezeiruaku in the mix, and their pass rush could be deadly.

There will still be issues against the run, but Stolte tries to address this as well, with Dontay Corleone as the selection in Round 2. Corleone is a massive run-stuffer who could help solve the biggest need in Dallas.

Of course, going defense back-to-back only makes sense if the Cowboys extend George Pickens and someone steps up as the featured running back. If that happens, this would be quite the haul.

Dontay Corleone could solce the Cowboys run defense woes
Miami Redhawks running back Kevin Davis runs by Cincinnati Bearcats defensive tackle Dontay Corleone / Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Randy Gurzi
