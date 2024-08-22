Ezekiel Elliott gives intimate look at Cowboys camp in new video
Ezekiel Elliott decided to return to the Dallas Cowboys for the 2024 NFL season and it's a reunion that the veteran running back was excited for.
After a year away with the New England Patriots, Zeke felt he had unfinished business in Big D.
This week, the team wrapped up training camp in Oxnard, California, and will head home for this weekend's preseason finale against the Los Angeles Chargers.
With the team saying farewell to Oxnard for 2024, the Cowboys' official X account shared a "Mic'd Up" video of Zeke who takes fans on the field for an intimate look at what goes down during practice sessions.
Fans can never get enough of the up-close look at players on the field, and hearing the chatter that takes place.
Zeke's spot on the 53-man roster is locked, and Rico Dowdle will also make the cut, but behind that duo, the final spots on the team's running back-by-committee will be finalized this weekend.
Deuce Vaughn, Royce Freeman, Malik Davis, Snoop Conner, and Nathaniel Peat will be fighting for those final spots this weekend.
he Cowboys host the Los Angeles Chargers in the preseason finale at AT&T Stadium on Saturday, August 24.
Kickoff is set for 4:00 p.m. ET and will air nationally on NFL Network.
