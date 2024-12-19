Dallas Cowboys sign familiar face to bolster defensive line depth
As injuries continue to pile up, the Dallas Cowboys are bringing back a familiar face for the final stretch of the 2024 NFL regular season.
While Osa Odighizuwa has been among the league's best and former first-round pick Mazi Smith has been vastly improving, the Cowboys are bolstering the interior defensive line with Justin Rogers.
Rogers was selected by the Cowboys in the seventh-round of the 2024 NFL Draft.
The news was first reported by Patrik Walker of DallasCowboys.com.
Rogers was released by the Cowboys on August 26 as the team made its final roster cuts en route to the final 53-man players to start the season. Three days later, Rogers signed was signed to the Cincinnati Bengals practice squad.
Now, with three games remaining in the regular season, Rogers is reunited with the team who drafted him.
An interesting note is Rogers was signed to the active 53-man roster, not the practice squad, so he could see playing time in the coming weeks.
Up next for the Cowboys is a primetime showdown with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday Night Football.
