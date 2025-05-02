Cowboys rookie jersey numbers revealed on first day of minicamp
Rookie minicamp is here for the Dallas Cowboys. Their incoming class of first-year players began arriving at The Star in Frisco on Thursday night.
On Friday, they were all assigned their new number. While some players, such as Shemar James, made their numbers known on social media, others had yet to be revealed.
Now, all have been released, and first-round pick Tyler Booker can be seen signing a No. 52 jersey for fans. Other numbers include 41 for Donovan Ezeiruaku, 27 for Shavon Revel, and 34 for Jaydon Blue — which is interesting since early reports had him wearing No. 23.
As Walker states, this is the number these players begin with. Oftentimes, they get assigned whatever is available, and with a 90-man roster, that's not much.
Once players are let go, the numbers can be different. For some of the players, that would be a welcome change. Blue, for example, just doesn't seem to fit in a No. 34 jersey. 23 would look much better on him, but that currently belongs to linebacker Buddy Johnson.
41 on Ezeiruaku is also interesting, but he can't wear the No. 6 he had at Boston College since it belongs to safety Donovan Wilson.
Shavon Revel ended up following in some impressive footsteps with 27, which was Trevon Diggs' number until he switched to No. 7.
All that said, it would be wise to wait to purchase any rookie jerseys until the regular season begins. Just in case.
