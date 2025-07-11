Cowboys star gets honorable mention in rankings for top 10 at his position
The Dallas Cowboys struggled through a disappointing 2024 NFL campaign because of several injuries on both sides of the ball. Dak Prescott's season-ending injury, particularly, impacted players like Jake Ferguson.
Ferguson had a down year after a breakout season in 2023, but he is still viewed as one of the top tight ends in the league.
ESPN.com dropped its rankings for the NFL's top 10 tight ends as we prepare to enter training camp, with the Cowboys earning an honorable mention nod.
"Excellent blocker and receiver. Needs to get Dak [Prescott] back in the worst way," an anonymous NFL scout said.
During his breakout season in 2023, Ferguson hauled in 71 catches for 761 yards and five touchdowns.
Last year, with Cooper Rush throwing passes after Prescott's season-ending injury in Week 9 against the Atlanta Falcons, Ferguson recorded 59 catches for 494 yards and zero scores.
The top-ranked tight end on the list was Las Vegas Raiders star Brock Bowers, followed by San Francisco 49ers superstar George Kittle and Sam LaPorta of the Detroit Lions.
We'll have to see if Ferguson can re-establish himself in the top 10 throughout the season. With a healthy Prescott and the addition of George Pickens, it's hard to imagine he won't get more opportunities.
