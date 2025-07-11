Mina Kimes expresses optimism for Dallas Cowboys' run game in 2025

Could Dallas improve at running the ball this year? The offense is likely to face a ton of light boxes—and both @mnewhouse73 and I are intrigued by the Klayton Adams hire.



NFC East preview pod 👇



🎧: https://t.co/sbRoJYgLbq



📺: https://t.co/wPS7KyByKs pic.twitter.com/CGz8fhzUDY