Mina Kimes expresses optimism for Dallas Cowboys' run game in 2025
The Dallas Cowboys' rushing attack was a weakness for their offense in 2024, leading to a belief that they would finally go after a new franchise back. That's not the direction they went, however.
Instead, Dallas opted for a committee approach, signing veterans Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders in free agency and selecting Jaydon Blue and Phil Mafah in the 2025 NFL draft. These moves have been seen as underwhelming, but not everyone believes it will be a disaster.
MORE: Cowboys 2025 training camp position preview: LB looks vastly different
On her latest episode of The Mina Kimes Show, Kimes spoke with former NFL offensive lineman Marshall Newhouse about the Dallas ground game. Both expressed optimism despite the lack of a franchise back.
Kimes said her optimism about the run game stems from the passing attack, since defenses won't be comfortable covering CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens one-on-one. She says that this will lead to a lot of light boxes, which will allow their backs to make plays.
"That run game, to me, being better depends on a few things happening. The young offensive line has to take another step, but there's continuity there, right? Like a lot of these guys got reps last year. I love that. Guyton, Beebe, you know like they played together. The young backs, Jaydon Blue is undersized, home run hitter, a little bit of a fumbling problem in college. But as kind of the Tony Pollard role, I do like it. Javonte Williams is the guy I'm hoping can look a little bit more like he did at the beginning of his career, where he was really tackle-breaking, punishing, bell-cow back."
MORE: Micah Parsons’ high school seals his legacy forever with special gesture
Kimes stated that there's also some excitement with new offensive coordinator Klayton Adams, whom she called an "interesting offensive coach". She and Newhouse both praised the work Adams did with the Arizona Cardinals, where they were always dominant on the ground.
As for their offensive line, Newhouse said they were physical and bruising, and believes Tyler Booker will be a huge help in the ground game. If Newhouse and Kimes are correct, this could be a far better offense than expected.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Dallas Cowboys fans are fed up with the team in one bizarre area
Dallas Cowboys given mediocre grade for 2025 NFL offseason
What should Cowboys fans expect from Jaydon Blue in rookie year?
Cowboys' Tyler Booker offers epic quote when asked about viral camp video
PHOTOS: Ava Lahey, star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc