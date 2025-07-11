Cowboys predicted to trade for blocking tight end built like a tank
This offseason, the Dallas Cowboys moved on from head coach Mike McCarthy and replaced him with his former offensive coordinator, Brian Schottenheimer.
Coach Schotty has made it clear that he wants to build a more physical team that can win on the ground, and they took a step in that direction when they used the 12th overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft on Alabama guard Tyler Booker.
MORE: Cowboys' Tyler Booker offers epic quote when asked about viral camp video
Dallas plans on using a committee approach with Javonte Williams, Miles Sanders, and Jaydon Blue as their top options in the ground game. Their hope is that an offensive line led by three first-round picks will open holes for their backs to do some damage.
They could take things a step further by adding a massive run-blocking tight end to open up more space for their backs. That's what Cody Williams of FanSided predicts will happen as he named Dallas a landing spot for Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Darnell Washington via trade.
"Both Jake Ferguson and Luke Schoonmaker have been fine in the Dallas Cowboys receiving game, but they've left a ton to be desired as a blocker. With a young offensive line in Brian Schottenheimer's offense, taking a flier with a team that Dallas has already traded with this offseason on Washington to come in and help add extra protection on the edge would make a great deal of sense, especially if the aim is to also improve the ground game."
Williams believes the arrival of Jonnu Smith makes Washington expendable, setting up a potential trade. The Cowboys and Steelers have already pulled off one move this offseason, which sent George Pickens to the Cowboys.
Washington, who is built like a tank at 6-foot-7 and 264 pounds, isn’t a major threat in the passing game. In two seasons, he has just 26 receptions for 261 yards and a touchdown. He would, however, give them one of the best run-blocking tight ends in the game.
With Jake Ferguson, Luke Schoonmaker, and Brevyn Spann-Ford on the roster, this might feel like a head-scratching move. That said, if Schottenheimer is serious about winning in the trenches, it could be an option.
