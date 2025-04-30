Cowboys star lands in top 10 of early ESPN Fantasy Football mock draft
The Dallas Cowboys wide receiver room has plenty of questions after failing to select a wide receiver in the 2025 NFL Draft. Dallas is in desperate need of a WR2, but it remains unclear who will line up across from CeeDee Lamb.
Whether the Cowboys add a veteran through a trade of free agency or simply roll the dice with Jonathan Mingo or Jalen Tolbert opposite Lamb, there is no denying who will be the focus of the offense.
Lamb is an All-Pro for a reason, and he is once again expected to light up the box score during the 2025 NFL season.
In an early Fantasy Football mock draft from ESPN, Lamb landed inside of the top 10 at No. 7, the third wide receiver taken behind Ja'Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson.
As things currently stand, it is no secret what the Cowboys offensive gameplan is. Pound the rock behind a revamped offensive line and a dedicated coaching staff, along with feeding the ball to Lamb when the team needs a big play.
It has worked in the past, so Dallas and fantasy football owners will be hoping it pays off again.
Lamb's 2024 campaign was cut short due to a season-ending shoulder injury.
At the time of his injury, Lamb was sitting third in the league in receiving yards with 1,194 yards and six touchdowns on 101 receptions with two games remaining in the regular season.
