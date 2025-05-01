Cowboys star Micah Parsons has strong message for rookie defender
With the 2025 NFL draft complete, the Dallas Cowboys are preparing for rookie minicamp, which begins in less than 24 hours. Seventh-round pick Phil Mafah arrived on Thursday, sharing a picture from inside The Star.
He's not the only rookie excited to get to work, however, as second-round pick Donovan Ezeiruaku said he's ready to "get to work" — especially after hearing from superstar Micah Parsons.
MORE: Cowboys legend explains Shedeur Sanders' fall in 2025 NFL draft
Ezeiruaku says Parsons reached out to him after he was selected, telling the rookie "let's get to work."
"It's going to be fun, he reached out after the draft, he said 'Let's get to work,' and I said 'Let's do it.' I'm excited, having somebody of that caliber on the other side of the field, it'll be very special to see."
Like Parsons, Ezeiruaku grew up near Philadelphia and cheered for the Eagles. He's also denounced his fandom, which endeared him further to Dallas fans.
The ACC sack leader, Ezeiruaku had 16.5 sacks and 21 tackles for a loss during his senior season with Boston College. He joins an impressive group of pass rushers in Parsons, Dante Fowler Jr., and Sam Williams. He was considered a borderline first-round talent who was still available at No. 44 partly due to his size (6-foot-2, 247 pounds) and run defense.
As a rookie, he will likely play behind Fowler as he improves against the run. Even so, expect him to be a factor on passing situations early.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Dallas Cowboys go for offensive star in way-too-early 2026 NFL mock draft
Cowboys rookie minicamp dates 2025: Full offseason workout details
Dallas Cowboys listed among 5 most improved teams following 2025 NFL draft
'Explosive' Cowboys RB Jaydon Blue compared to Detroit Lions superstar
Meet Reece Allman: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix docuseries