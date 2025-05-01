New Dallas Cowboys running back pulls up to The Star for rookie minicamp
It's an exciting time for Dallas Cowboys Nation after an offseason that appears to confirm the team is ready to bounce back with a new identity after revamping the roster and taking a more aggressive approach to the NFL offseason.
Dallas targeted more outside free agents than in years past, was aggressive in adding talent through trades by utilizing their compensatory draft picks, and made some splashes with incredible value in the 2025 NFL Draft.
While we will have to wait for some of the veterans to hit the field during offseason workouts, it will be less than 24 hours until the rookie class gets to show off for the first time.
One player who is eager to get to work is former Clemson Tigers star running back Phil Mafah, who was one of the team's seventh-round draft picks. Mafah took to social media to share a photo of his entrance into The Star.
During his final season at Clemson, Mafah rushed for 1,115 yards and eight touchdowns. Throughout his four-year career with the Tigers, the bruising running back recorded 2,887 yards, averaging 5.1 yards per carry, with 28 total touchdowns.
Mafah is the perfect style of running back to complement Cowboys fourth-round pick Jaydon Blue, a versatile speedster from the Texas Longhorns.
With fresh blood at running back, there is some excitement building around the revamped running back room and what the rushing attack could look like in the Brian Schottenheimer regime.
The Cowboys will kick off rookie minicamp on Friday, May 2, and it will run through Sunday, May 4.
