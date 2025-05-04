Cowboys Country

Dak Prescott, Cowboys stars check out NASCAR action at Texas Motor Speedway

A few Dallas Cowboys took in the show known as NASCAR, as the sport came to Texas Motor Speedway for a big weekend.

Tyler Reed

A view of a US Army Apache helicopter doing a military flyover before the start of the Wurth 400 race at Texas Motor Speedway.
A view of a US Army Apache helicopter doing a military flyover before the start of the Wurth 400 race at Texas Motor Speedway. / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
In this story:

Offseason mode has activated for the Dallas Cowboys and the rest of the NFL. A week ago, fans were locked into all the 2025 NFL Draft action.

The Cowboys will be wrapping up their rookie camp on Monday, and after that, fans will be anxiously counting down the long days of summer to see their team back in action.

MORE: Cowboys' Solomon Thomas celebrates Star Wars Day in full Jedi robe with lightsaber

However, the players appear to be enjoying a little bit of downtime, as a few Cowboys stars were spotted at the NASCAR race at Texas Motor Speedway on Sunday.

Cowboys offensive lineman Dakoda Shepley shared a photo with tight end Jake Ferguson and quarterback Dak Prescott soaking in the NASCAR fun, as the crew posed for a photo with Richard Childress Racing driver Austin Dillon.

MORE: Dallas Cowboys UDFA tight end could be unlikely hidden gem for offense

A NASCAR race is one of the more underrated events a fan can attend. Those who may not follow the sport can still enjoy a day at the track, as there is so much to do and see, inside and outside of the track.

NASCAR Cup Series driver Bubba Wallace drives during the Wurth 400 race at Texas Motor Speedway.
NASCAR Cup Series driver Bubba Wallace drives during the Wurth 400 race at Texas Motor Speedway. / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The boys are enjoying a beautiful day at the track, but before long, they will be hearing and seeing fans be angry after every bad play that happens for the Cowboys.

Mandatory OTAs will begin in June, which could signal the start of new contract drama with defensive superstar Micah Parsons.

Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI

Cowboys' first rookie minicamp media practice summarized in one exciting word

Cowboys' Brian Schottenheimer does something no Dallas head coach has done since 2010

Cowboys RB named best value pick of NFL Draft — but not Jaydon Blue

Cowboys LB levels coach during rookie minicamp pad drills, gets staff fired up

Meet Victoria Kalina: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader


Published |Modified
Tyler Reed
TYLER REED

Tyler is a graduate of the University of Kentucky, where he majored in communications. Aside from his roles with the Cowboys and Chargers on SI, Tyler also covers sports and pop culture for The Big Lead.

Home/News