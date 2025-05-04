Dak Prescott, Cowboys stars check out NASCAR action at Texas Motor Speedway
Offseason mode has activated for the Dallas Cowboys and the rest of the NFL. A week ago, fans were locked into all the 2025 NFL Draft action.
The Cowboys will be wrapping up their rookie camp on Monday, and after that, fans will be anxiously counting down the long days of summer to see their team back in action.
However, the players appear to be enjoying a little bit of downtime, as a few Cowboys stars were spotted at the NASCAR race at Texas Motor Speedway on Sunday.
Cowboys offensive lineman Dakoda Shepley shared a photo with tight end Jake Ferguson and quarterback Dak Prescott soaking in the NASCAR fun, as the crew posed for a photo with Richard Childress Racing driver Austin Dillon.
A NASCAR race is one of the more underrated events a fan can attend. Those who may not follow the sport can still enjoy a day at the track, as there is so much to do and see, inside and outside of the track.
The boys are enjoying a beautiful day at the track, but before long, they will be hearing and seeing fans be angry after every bad play that happens for the Cowboys.
Mandatory OTAs will begin in June, which could signal the start of new contract drama with defensive superstar Micah Parsons.
