Cowboys' Solomon Thomas celebrates Star Wars Day in full Jedi robe
New Dallas Cowboys defensive end Solomon Thomas is excited to reunite with defensive line coach Aaron Whitecotton and get to work as the Cowboys aim to bounce back from a disappointing 2024 NFL campaign.
But before Thomas hits the field with a star on his helmet, there is something else he is excited for.
Thomas is a huge Star Wars superfan and today is May 4, also known as May the Fourth aka Star Wars Day. So the Cowboys official X account showed off his fandom by sharing a photo of Thomas in a full Jedi outfit proudly holding his lightsaber.
"[Solomon Thomas] understood the assignment," the Cowboys wrote.
Incredible.
This isn't the first time Thomas broke out the Jedi garb. Last weekend, during the NFL Draft, Star Wars was celebrating the 20th anniversary of Star Wars Episode III. Thomas shared a video of himself walking the streets in his Jedi robe for the "holiday."
Now that it's another Star Wars holiday on the calendar, Jedi Solly is back.
Life's just more fun when we never let that youthful joy inside of us fade away.
