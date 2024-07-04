7 Cowboys stars who had forgettable stints with a different team
Seeing a star player deeply connected to their franchise take the field in a different uniform at the end of their career is unnerving. Take Michael Jordan, for instance. The man who won six titles with the Chicago Bulls never looked like Michael Jordan while wearing a Washington Wizards jersey.
The same is true in the NFL.
Getting used to Tom Brady in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers jersey or Peyton Manning with the Denver Broncos took time.
The same is true for these seven former Dallas Cowboys stars, who finished their professional careers in a different NFL uniform.
Tony Dorsett, Denver Broncos
The man who ran a 99-yard touchdown for the Cowboys in 1982 finished his career in the Mile High City. Tony Dorsett spent 11 years in Dallas before signing with the Denver Broncos. He was reunited with Dan Reeves, his former offensive coordinator, but at 34 years of age, he wasn't the same player.
Dorsett gained 825 yards from scrimmage and scored five touchdowns. He attempted to play one more year with the Broncos, but a knee injury forced him to hang up his cleats.
Nate Newton, Carolina Panthers
Nate Newton went from an undrafted free agent to a three-time Super Bowl winner and a six-time Pro Bowler. He started his career with Washington and then had a stint in the USFL before becoming a fixture on the Dallas offensive line.
For 13 years, Newton wore the Cowboys star on his helmet and appeared in 191 games with 180 starts. At 38, he entered free agency but wasn't ready to call it a career.
Newton signed with the Carolina Panthers, appearing in seven games with no starts.
Jason Witten, Las Vegas Raiders
For 15 years, Dallas Cowboys fans believed Jason Witten could do anything. Then, in 2018, he retired and moved to the broadcast booth, where he proved them wrong.
After a failed attempt with Monday Night Football, Witten returned for a 16th season in Dallas. It was tough to watch as he was a shell of his former self, averaging just 8.4 yards per reception. It was still better than what he did in 2020 with the Las Vegas Raiders.
Witten appeared in 16 games for the Raiders and had just 69 yards on 13 receptions, an average of 5.3 yards per catch. He should be praised for playing a demanding position until he was 38, but that doesn't mean his short-lived tenure in Vegas wasn't forgettable.
Erik Williams, Baltimore Ravens
A third-round pick in 1991, Erik Williams was a stud at right tackle for all three Super Bowl wins in the 1990s. He played for the Cowboys through the 2000 season before signing with the Baltimore Ravens in 2001.
Williams was a backup who appeared in just five games before being placed on the retired list in November.
Dez Bryant, Baltimore Ravens
For what it's worth, Dez Bryant was technically a member of two teams after his tenure in Dallas ended. The 24th overall pick in 2010 spent eight years with the Cowboys and had one of the most dominant stretches of all time from 2012 through 2014.
Injuries slowed him down during the next three years, and the Cowboys released him following the 2017 campaign. Bryant signed with the New Orleans Saints in the middle of the 2018 season but tore his Achilles in practice and never played in a game for them.
He missed all of 2019 as well but received one final shot in 2020 with the Baltimore Ravens. Bryant appeared in six games for the Ravens and had just 47 yards but did score two touchdowns.
Larry Allen, San Francisco 49ers
The Dallas Cowboys and the entire NFL were saddened over the loss of Larry Allen in 2024. Truly one of the good guys in the league, Allen spent 12 years as one of the most dominant guards in the NFL while playing for the Cowboys. He was versatile enough to even spend time at left tackle in 1998 and was a right tackle as a rookie.
Allen made the Pro Bowl 10 times with the Cowboys before being released ahead of the 2006 season. At 35 years old, he wasn't ready to stop playing, however, and signed with the San Francisco 49ers. He spent his final two years there, even making the Pro Bowl for an 11th time in 2006.
Emmitt Smith, Arizona Cardinals
The list of accolades for Emmitt Smith is a mile long, but to summarize — he's the NFL rushing yardage leader who has three Super Bowl rings, an NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year trophy, and an NFL MVP from the 1993 season.
For 13 years, Smith was the focal point of the Cowboys' offense. He rushed for 17,162 yards and 153 touchdowns while hauling in 486 passes for another 3,012 yards and 11 touchdowns. He was released in 2003 when Bill Parcells took over and wanted to get younger at the position.
Smith signed with a former rival, the Arizona Cardinals. A large portion of the fan base loved Smith, making him an easy sell for the Cards. Smith suffered a broken shoulder in his return to Texas Stadium, putting him on the shelf after just 256 yards in 10 games.
He returned for one more year under Dennis Green and put up a respectable 937 yards and nine touchdowns. Smith retired with 18,355 yards, which remains an NFL record.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —