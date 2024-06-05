Cowboy Roundup: Larry Allen's daughter 'in complete shock,' Cowboys rookie turning heads
The Dallas Cowboys resume minicamp on on Wednesday, June 5, as an eventful offseason continues.
Micah Parsons showed up for the start of minicamp on Tuesday while he seeks a blockbuster contract, while CeeDee Lamb decided to skip while he negotiates a new deal.
If Lamb misses the entire first week of minicamp, he will face approximately $100,000 in fines.
While we wait for those issues to hash themselves out, let's check out some of the headlines from around the Cowboys Nation that we may have missed.
Larry Allen's daughter breaks silence on 'shocking' death
Larry Allen's daughter, Jayla, broke her silence on the Cowboys legend, Pro Football Hall of Famer, and Super Bowl champions death while on family vacation in Mexico.
Jayla says the sudden death has left her "heartbroken" and in "complete shock," while sharing various photos of the two throughout her life.
She wrote: "I don’t know how to write this message and what to say. I am in complete shock. I feel like this is a nightmare and I can’t wait up. Every night I would pray to keep you safe. This doesn’t feel real dad. I am heart broken and don’t know where to go from this."
Allen was just 52 years old.
Cowboys third-round pick continues to turn heads in minicamp
Cowboys third-round pick Marist Liufau has been turning heads since rookie minicamps and OTAs, and that has not changed.
The former Notre Dame star has not slown down with the start of minicamp and he continues to draw praise from his teammates and coaches.
"He's a sponge," said former fourth-round pick Damone Clark. "He asks a lot of questions. He goes out there and does everything 110 percent. He gives his all on every play and the sky's the limit for him. Marist is gonna be one of them ones."
If Liufau can exceed expectations in his rookie season, it would be great news for new defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer as the team revamps its linebacking corp with All-Pro veteran Eric Kendricks, Clark, Liufau, and DeMarvion Overshown, who is returning from a torn ACL.
Cowboys All-Pro Zack Martin prepares for potential final season
All-Pro guard Zack Martin could be entering his final season. His retirement would lead to $26.5 million in dead money for 2025.
But, for now, he's staying in the moment.
"I’m not saying 100%, but I think it’s definitely in the realm of possibilities," Martin told The Dallas Morning News. "And that’s one thing I don’t want to do. For myself, I don’t want to be thinking, ‘Oh, this is it. This is it.’ I want to stay in the moment, and I want to play the best that I can play at this point and be the best right guard this team needs on a weekly basis. And then after the season, we’ll figure out what’s going on."
The 33-year-old Martin was drafted in the first round of the 2014 NFL Draft, and has made nine Pro Bowls and nine All-Pro teams throughout his career.
