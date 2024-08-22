Dallas Cowboys starting offensive tackle had 'best camp so far'
The Dallas Cowboys wrapped up training camp in Oxnard on Wednesday evening, and now the attention turns to the preseason finale against the Los Angeles Chargers this weekend.
Throughout training camp, the team has been impressed by rookie offensive linemen Tyler Guyton and Cooper Beebe, but one of the few returning starters has also impressed head coach Mike McCarthy.
Steele, who entered the league as an undrafted rookie out of Texas Tech, became the starter last season and never looked back.
The starting right tackle is entering his fifth season in the league and may be looking his best.
"I think he's had his best camp as a Dallas Cowboy," McCarthy said, via DallasCowboys.com. "You can just see the things he continues to work on."
Having a solid starter in your lineup, along with All-Pro Tyler Smith, is great to have when you will likely start two rookies. The fact that Steele is looking better than ever is icing on the cake.
Steele echoed McCarthy's sentiments and said he's feeling better than ever with the regular season approaching.
"Yeah, definitely. It's my fifth year now and every year is supposed to get better and better and better," Steele said. "It just feels like I'm growing under this process. I definitely feel like it's my best camp for sure.
"I feel awesome … 100 percent healthy. I'm moving great … knee doesn't bother me at all. I'm just happy to be healthy and continue to stay that way."
If everything plays out the way McCarthy and Steele are suggesting, the Cowboys offensive line could develop into one of the best in the entire league.
