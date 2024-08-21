4 Cowboys players who need a strong performance in preseason finale
The Dallas Cowboys will face the Chargers in their third and final preseason game this Saturday.
After that, they'll face the challenging task of trimming the roster down to 53 players before the start of the regular season.
Here are four players who need a strong performance in the Cowboys last preseason game to improve their chances of making it past the final roster cuts.
Kemon Hall (CB)
The Cowboys already have four cornerbacks with solidified roster spots: Trevon Diggs, DaRon Bland, Jourdan Lewis, and Caelen Carson. This leaves at least one, possibly two, roster spots available at the position.
The competition for these spots will come down to Kemon Hall, Andrew Booth Jr., Josh Butler, and Eric Scott Jr. So far, the preseason has worked in Hall's favor, especially after he recorded a pick-six against the Raiders in Week 2.
However, his age could be a disadvantage, as the other corners competing for a spot are younger and offer more potential. Hall could still secure a place on the final roster with a strong performance in Week 3, particularly if he demonstrates a clear gap between himself and the other Cowboys' cornerbacks
MORE: Dallas Cowboys 53-man roster prediction: Cornerback
Andrew Booth Jr. (CB)
The Cowboys made an intriguing move by swapping former 2022 draftees with the Vikings, trading third-round pick Nahshon Wright for second-round pick Andrew Booth Jr. This trade could turn out to be a steal for the Cowboys, especially since Booth is two years younger than Wright.
Booth, who was drafted higher than any other cornerback currently on the Cowboys' roster, brings significant potential to the team.
Booth could have an edge over other cornerbacks still vying for a place on the team. While none of the current options are seen as viable starters, Booth's raw talent makes him the most promising candidate to develop into a starting-caliber cornerback.
John Stephens Jr. (TE)
John Stephens Jr. was the standout performer on the Cowboys' offense during the 2023 preseason; however, it wasn't enough to secure him a spot on the roster.
Stephens Jr. is having a decent preseason, recording five catches for 35 yards. While those numbers may not seem impressive, they are good enough to lead all Cowboys tight ends in both yards and catches this preseason.
Jake Ferguson and Luke Schoonmaker are locks for the Cowboys' roster, but Stephens Jr. could potentially claim the third and final tight end spot. Peyton Hendershot, who made the roster over Stephens last season, has struggled to make an impact in both the regular season and preseason and has been prone to injuries.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys 53-man roster prediction: Running Back
Royce Freeman (RB)
Royce Freeman is perhaps the least likely player on this list to make the roster. Although he has delivered strong performances in the preseason and has plenty of NFL experience, the Cowboys' running back group appears to be solidified.
Ezekiel Elliott and Rico Dowdle are the clear number one and two options, respectively. Hunter Luepke's versatility at running back, fullback, and tight end strengthens his case for a spot, while Deuce Vaughn's standout performance in the preseason and his contributions in the passing and return games gives him the edge over Freeman.
However, Freeman could still make a strong case for a roster spot if he completely outperforms Deuce Vaughn in the Cowboys' final preseason game. Even if he doesn't make the Cowboys' roster, a great showing in the final preseason game could boost his chances with another team.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Cowboys rookie review from Week 2 of NFL preseason: Tyler Guyton
Cowboys rookie review from Week 2 of NFL preseason: Cooper Beebe
Cowboys rookie review from Week 2 of NFL preseason: Marist Liufau
He said what? Tiki Barber makes outrageous Daniel Jones-Dak Prescott take
Takeaways: 4 takeaways from Cowboys' win vs Raiders in second preseason game
Rookie Making Impact: Cooper Beebe hype train soars as Cowboys rookie tosses Raiders like children